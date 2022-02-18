GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $19.79 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $19.79 million and $3.00 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.34 or 0.06985256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,210.83 or 1.00195771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003170 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.