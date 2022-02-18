Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

