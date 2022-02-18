GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

