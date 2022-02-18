Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.35 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$5.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. 1,610,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,357. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,956 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.