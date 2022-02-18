Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 1,258,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Genpact has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

