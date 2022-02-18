Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.85. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,795. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.