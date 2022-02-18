Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.85. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,795. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

