GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 5.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.52. 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Get GH Research alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.