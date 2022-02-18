Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.41 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.63 ($0.17). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17), with a volume of 372,813 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.91 million and a PE ratio of 21.45.
About Glanbia (LON:GLB)
