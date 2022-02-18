Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,780. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

