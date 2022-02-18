Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $50.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,042.38. 84,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,334.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

