Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 20,172 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 159,790 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

