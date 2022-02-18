Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. 2,176,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

