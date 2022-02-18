Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.