Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.
Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.26. 41,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,762. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.