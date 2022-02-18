Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 488,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,236. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
