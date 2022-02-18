Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 488,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,236. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

