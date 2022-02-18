Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.28% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $112,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after acquiring an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,131,000.

GBIL opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

