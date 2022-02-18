Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

