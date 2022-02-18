Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 180,461 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.