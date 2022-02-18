Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,521 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DBD opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

