Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $441,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $225.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

