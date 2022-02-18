Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

