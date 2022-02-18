Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $419,722.61 and approximately $132,905.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00038237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00108010 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.