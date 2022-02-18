Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.74. 2,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 214,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

