Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $890.51

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.51 ($12.05) and traded as low as GBX 854 ($11.56). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.77), with a volume of 2,715 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.96) to GBX 1,418 ($19.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,150 ($15.56) to GBX 1,250 ($16.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.96) to GBX 1,418 ($19.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 889.68. The stock has a market cap of £337.45 million and a PE ratio of 36.85.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

