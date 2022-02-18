Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $9.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.21. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $35.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $33.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $180.98. 127,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,542. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,431,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

