Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $694.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

