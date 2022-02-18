Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GFGDU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,655. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000.

