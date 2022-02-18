Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Steel Canyon Capital LLC reduced its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. makes up about 3.9% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TV. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 95,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,327. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

