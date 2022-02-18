GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 28,193 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,986.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,194,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,875,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

