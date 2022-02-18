Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ball by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 165,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

BLL opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

