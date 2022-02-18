Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

