Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 70,268 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

