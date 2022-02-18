Gulden (NLG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,843.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $38,843.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00288618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,427,353 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

