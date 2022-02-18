Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at $307,000. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 24.6% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at $7,266,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

GIFI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 6,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.