Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Achieves $23.34 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $543,183.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.91 or 0.06913673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.41 or 1.00087067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Hamster Profile

