Hathor Trading Down 9% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $147.69 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 902,845,024 coins and its circulating supply is 226,900,024 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.