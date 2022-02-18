Head-To-Head Analysis: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.03 billion 2.45 $640.83 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 3.53 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Koninklijke KPN and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks. The company’s brands include KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, Ortel Mobile, Cam IT Solutions, Solcon, KPN Interned services and StartReady. Royal KPN was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.