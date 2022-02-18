Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pinterest alerts:

54.2% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinterest and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 9.28 -$128.32 million $0.51 46.80 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 16 7 0 2.30 Blend Labs 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 87.25%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinterest beats Blend Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.