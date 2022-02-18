HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 295,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

