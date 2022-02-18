Helix (HLIX) Trading Up 47.2% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Helix has a market cap of $47,221.78 and $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.