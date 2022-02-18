Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

