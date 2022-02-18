Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

