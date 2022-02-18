Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.910 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.50.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
