Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 62,765 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HES opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

