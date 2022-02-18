Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

HSTO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

