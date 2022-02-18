Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,372. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.