Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 1,173,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,215. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
