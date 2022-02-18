Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 1,173,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,215. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 902.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.