Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,699. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $350,000.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

