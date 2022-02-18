Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 951.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($12.88).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWDN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.41) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.61) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HWDN stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 742.40 ($10.05). 989,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,978. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 687 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

