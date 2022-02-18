H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

