Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 821 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

